/'2,100 earthquakes a year': Iran and its seismologic history - Just a natural earthquake or a link to nuclear testing?

Iran was hit by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake late Friday (June 21), sending tremors through the region. According to the reports, the earthquake hit the area near Iran’s Semnan at 5:49 local time, with the depth recorded at 10 km.

This comes amid Israel and Iran engaging in a deadly war as Israel on June 13 launched Operation Rising Lion, with an aim to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, top military officials and nuclear scientists.

According to Iranian local media, no casualties were reported and the damage was minimal, which triggered concerns over nuclear testing.

As war between the two nations escalated, the earthquake’s proximity raised concerns for speculation over possible nuclear activity.

Moreover, the quake’s timing as well as its proximity to Semnan reflects more chances of a possible nuclear testing, as it is a site known for its missile and aerospace infrastructure, raising concerns on social media after the quake.

Iran’s seismologic history

Seismologically, Iran is highly active due to its position on the Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt. Hence, it is prone to earthquakes.

Iran has witnessed over 2000 earthquakes annually, including 15 to 16 of magnitude 5.0 or higher.

Moreover, according to an analysis, 96000 earthquakes jolted Iran between 2006 and 2015.

According to experts and reports, nuclear activities, particularly underground nuclear explosions, can induce earthquakes by releasing tectonic stress near the blast.

These explosions are typically much smaller in magnitude than the explosion itself and are limited to a range of a few tens of kilometres from the blast site according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).