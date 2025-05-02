Once a silent partner of Pakistan The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal chief Maulana Fazl ur Rahman turned a sharp critic of the military establishment in Islamabad over the failed economic policies and the lack of coherence between the military and civic bodies which has led to consistent isolation of Pakistan economically and diplomatically in the region.

He accused the Pakistani military establishment of alienating the pro Pakistani establishment at Kabul.

Speaking to a crowd in Islamabad, Fazl ur Rahman called it “a historic missed opportunity” to improve ties with Afghanistan under the Taliban led Islamic Emirate.

According to Fazl this would have culminated in a pro-Pakistani regime and would have landed the much needed diplomatic support in the region.

“From Zahir Shah to Ashraf Ghani, there have been pro-Indian governments in Afghanistan. There is an Islamic Emirate government that we could have succeeded in making pro-Pakistani with diplomatic success, but we have also pushed them away.“ said Maulana in a fiery speech.

Nation stand with you on India but not on Afghanistan

ظاہر شاہ سے لے کر اشرف غنی تک افغانستان میں پرو انڈین حکومتیں رہی ہیں،ایک امارت اسلامی کی حکومت ہے جس کو ہم سفارتی کامیابی کے ساتھ پرو پاکستانی بنانے میں کامیاب ہوسکتے تھے، لیکن ہم نے ان کو بھی دھکیل دیا ہے،بارڈر پر دونوں طرف مال بردار گاڑیوں کی طویل لائن ہے اور عوام کا مال برباد… pic.twitter.com/sRfwuZbyam — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) May 1, 2025

Fazl ur Rahman criticized the ongoing standoff in the Afghanistan border as wasted resources. He specifically mentioned the long line of freight vehicles stuck at the checkpoint are an utter waste of public money.

While speaking about the ongoing diplomatic and military crisis with India he pointed out that the whole nation is together in the matters of India and ready to fight till end, but not in the case of Afghanistan.

He scurrilously attacked Pakistani Military establishment of exclusivity and lack of conformity in engaging with all political stakeholders, economic planners and civil society to address the country's crisis.

He also raised concerns why Pakistan’s economy is consistently declining while all other regional Muslim majority economies such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Iran are in an upward trajectory.

What are the implications

Fazl ul Rahman's speech highlights the growing divide between the extreme right and the military establishment which had historically served in tandem. His allegations further make the civil and military cooperation fragile and gives strength to the opposing voices.

