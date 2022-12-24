WATCH | Saudi Arabian city of Mecca rocked by flash floods, warning issued

Barely a month after the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia witnessed record levels of rain, flash floods have submerged the city of Mecca, the holy pilgrimage destination for Muslims.

Following a night of torrential rain, flash floods hit the streets of Mecca on Friday morning, damaging properties and vehicles.

WATCH: #BNNSaudiArabia Reports



Thunderstorms and flooding greeted Umrah pilgrims to #Makkah on Friday, as #Jeddah braced for even more heavy rain.



Footage showed downpours in #Mecca al-Mukarrama flooding buildings and washing away cars in #SaudiArabia's holiest city.

The citizens took to social media platforms to share videos of cars being swept away by the heavy currents of water. The streets were overflowing with rain water as the sewage system appeared to be bursting at the seams.

Such has been the extent of rain that authorities at the King Abdulaziz Airport have asked travellers to confirm the status

Mecca is one of the biggest pilgrimage sites for Muslims across the world. The Grand Mosque of Mecca was also inundated as pilgrims drenched in the mosque's courtyard.

The National Center of Meteorology, late on Friday night issued a mild warning, telling people to expect more torrential rain in the coming days in parts of the Makkah, Madinah and Tabuk areas.

179 mm of rain downpour last month

Notably, last month, the city of Jeddah recorded 179 mm of rain on a single day on November 24 between 0800-1400 hours. The figure broke the record set in 2009 when 90 mm of downpour occurred, killing more than 120.

After the rain, the schools in the city were suspended. Meanwhile, Saudi's two most known universities, King Abdulaziz University and the University of Jeddah, final exams were postponed for the first semester.

Earlier this year in January, Saudi social media users had shared videos of a rare snowfall in the Tabuk region after a high drop in temperature.

