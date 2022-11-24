Watch Video: Heavy rains, thunderstorms and floods hit Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, schools shut and flights delayed

Saudi's Jeddah on Thursday delayed flights as heavy rainfalls engulfed the city. According to Saudi Press Agency the city closed the schools and the road to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city. Images which are widely shared on social media on Thursday showed that waterlogging has lead to traffic snarls in Jeddah. The standing water has partially submergd many vehicles in the city amid heavy rains. Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport said that due to weather conditions, the departure of some flights has been delayed. They airport further exhorted that passengers should contact carriers in order to get up-to-date schedules as the heavy rains persists.

Schools suspended in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

A city of about four million people is on Red Sea. It is well known as 'gateway to Mecca' as every year millions perform the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. As the city is witnessing a heavy downpour, floods the city has shut down schools in Jeddah. Saudi Press Agency said that schools in the city would be suspended as rains were forecasted to persist throughout the day.

#Jeddah governorate, western #SaudiArabia , is drowning after very heavy rains that lasted for several hours, and 169 mm of rain was recorded in one of the neighborhoods during the past 6 hours.#Floods cover the streets of the province



Moreover, schools were also shut in nearby towns of Rabigh and Khulais in a bid to preserve the safety of male and female students, as per Saudi Press Agency. The schools are in the mid of final exams however, despite this they have already been closed nationwide on Wednesday. This came after King Salman declared a holiday. The holiday was to mark celebrations after Saudi Arabia’s pull off a massive upset against Argentina at the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022.

Winter rainstorms and flooding are common phenomenon in Jeddah as it occurs every year.

After Schools, Universities followed suit in Saudi's Jeddah

According to reports, Saudi's two most known universities, King Abdulaziz University and the University of Jeddah, final exams have been postponed for the first semester. Now, the alternative dates for the final exams are expected to arrive later.The Jeddah rain followed UAE's first winter showers.