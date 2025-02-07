The Greek island of Santorini, a popular tourist spot, declared a state of emergency on Thursday (Feb 6) after the strongest earthquake of 5.2 magnitude was recorded on Wednesday evening. The recent unprecedented near-constant tremors have disrupted life on the island.

Athens Geodynamic Institute, Greece's leading authority on earthquake analysis, recorded seven successive tremors measuring over 4.0 magnitude early morning Thursday.

Greek Civil Protection Ministry has declared a state of emergency until March 3.

The string of quakes has forced hundreds of people to flee the island on planes since ferries are not allowed to leave the ports due to high winds.

As per reports, around 11,000 people are believed to have left the island. The scenic region witnesses over 3.4 million tourists a year and is home to some 20,000 permanent residents.

The recent seismic activities have intrigued scientists as so far experts have been unable to provide a certain timeframe on when the seismic activity will end.

The institute's research director Athanassios Ganas told state TV channel ERT, "The intensity is falling but has not yet stabilised."

"We're at the halfway point," the institute's deputy director Vassilis Karastathis told the station.

Since January 26, over 6,000 tremors have been recorded in the Aegean Sea near the islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi and Ios, the institute said on Thursday.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Greece's "entire state mechanism has been mobilised" to prepare for "any eventuality".

Israel prepares for 'tsunami'

Amid a chaotic situation in Greece, Israel's National Security Council in the Prime Minister's Office has asked authorities and emergency bodies to prepare for the possibility of a tsunami off Israel's shore.

In the past, tsunamis have struck Israel and amid anticipation of a major earthquake on the Greek island of Santorini, the chances they will occur again are relatively high. Israel has a nearly 200-kilometre-long Mediterranean coastline.

As quoted in local reports, a summary of an emergency discussion held Wednesday night said, "In light of the distance of the State of Israel from the earthquake zone [approximately 900 kilometers, or 560 miles], the estimated warning time for a tsunami wave from a strong earthquake is up to two hours."

"Emergency bodies and government ministries are required to prepare for the possibility that the State of Israel may encounter a tsunami wave heading toward it," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)