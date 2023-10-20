World leaders seek to contain Israel-Palestine war | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
World leaders in Israel douse war fire; from humanitarian groups to world leaders here's how top diplomats react to the Israel-Palestine war. While India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses shock at the loss of lives in an attack on the Gaza hospital, US President Joe Biden assures aid into the Gaza enclave. Iran on the other hand warns, "with every drop of Palestinian blood spilled on the ground, the Zionist regime is one step closer to its fall."

