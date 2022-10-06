World Business Watch: OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices

Published: Oct 06, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The OPEC+ group agreed to cut production, by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest slash in production since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
