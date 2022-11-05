WION Fineprint: Discovery that dazzled world: Egypt marks 100 years of tomb of Tutankhamun

Published: Nov 05, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Egypt marked 100 years since the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings. The centenary celebrations included a tribute to the man who had discovered the Tomb. Watch the video to know more.
