WION Exclusive conversation with UNSC President José Singer

The President of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the ambassador of the Dominican Republic, José Singer told WION that an urgent global response is needed to tackle the global coronavirus crisis. He added that the UNSC has an important role to play. The Dominican Republic is the chair of the council for the current month and decides the agenda of the top United Nations body. Speaking from New York, Ambassador Singer said, "COVID-19 is racing its way around the world. There’s growing concern about the unprecedented magnitude of its outbreak globally and its impact on international peace and security."