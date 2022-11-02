WION Dispatch: S. Korea reacts to N. Korea's missile launch; Kim Jong-un sticks by retaliation vow

Published: Nov 02, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
North Korea and South Korea both fired missiles into the waters of each other's coast as tensions in the region rise further. The North launched at least 23 missiles which the South describes as a 'territorial invasion'.
