The President-elect of the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has said that under his leadership he will "make sure the members move forward on this process". Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Abdulla who is on a Delhi visit pointed out that his "presidency of hope" will have a focus on covid crisis, rebuilding sustainably, reviving the economic devastation, UNSC reforms, climate change as the main issues.