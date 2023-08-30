Wagner Africa operations to continue despite Prighozin's death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has died, and his last rites were carried out. Now, with the Mercenary Group leaderless, questions loom over the private army's future in Africa. Will the infamous Russian mercenary group be able to expand its operations in the continent? Or much less, even sustain them without Prigozhin? This report tells you more.

