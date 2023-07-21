Uttarakhand on alert: Heavy rains flood Maharashtra, Gujarat; other areas affected

After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and adjoining areas, over 100 local trains were cancelled. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Raigad, where a landslide occurred on the 19th of July - leaving several families trapped. Also, following continuous rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, the Met Department issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas. A decade after the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013, lessons remain largely unlearnt.