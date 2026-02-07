/US vs Iran: Houthis Showed the Limits of American Naval Might, American Interceptors Running Low

U.S. President Donald Trump has so far stopped short of launching direct military strikes on Iran, despite rising tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional proxies. Analysts say past confrontations, including sustained clashes with the Houthis, showed limits to American naval and air campaigns, with the United States failing to achieve clear air superiority during extended operations in Yemen. Meanwhile, defence sources and analysts have raised concerns about the strain on U.S. missile defence stocks after previous conflicts, complicating options for a sustained campaign. With a major U.S. naval presence now deployed but diplomatic talks ongoing, Washington appears to be weighing the risks of escalation against the high political and military cost of an all-out conflict.