/US Signals Alliance with Europe and Demands Change | Rubio Begins Central Europe Tour

Published: Feb 15, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 20:15 IST
The United States has signalled stronger alliances with Europe while calling for strategic changes amid rising geopolitical tensions. US Senator Marco Rubio has begun his Central Europe tour to engage with regional leaders, discuss security cooperation, and strengthen diplomatic ties. The visit underscores Washington’s commitment to European partners and highlights ongoing efforts to address shared challenges in defence, trade, and international policy.