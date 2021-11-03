US CDC approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Nov 03, 2021, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children from the ages of 5 to 11. This means that up to 28 million children in the age group will be eligible for the shots.
