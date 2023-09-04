UK Government say no new cash to fix RAAC in schools

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
British Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt is being accused of abandoning children affected by the concrete crisis in the UK. Well, this is because the government admitted the fact that there won't be any extra funding for for the education budget to cover the repair costs and the closures.

