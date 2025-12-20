LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump Executive Order Sets Moon Return by 2028, Lunar Outpost and Nuclear Power Goals | WION

Trump Executive Order Sets Moon Return by 2028, Lunar Outpost and Nuclear Power Goals | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 09:49 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 09:49 IST
Trump Executive Order Sets Moon Return by 2028, Lunar Outpost and Nuclear Power Goals | WION
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order outlining space policy priorities for the next three years, calling for the return of American astronauts to the Moon by 2028 under the Artemis Program. The plan also envisions establishing a lunar outpost, deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon, expanding commercial launch services, and transitioning from the International Space Station to commercial space stations by 2030.

Trending Topics

trending videos