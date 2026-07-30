/ The Verdict: Netanyahu's Political Future Is a Grim One | Wion News

Israel's political landscape is entering a crucial phase as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces one of the toughest elections of his career. With Knesset elections approaching, questions are mounting over whether Netanyahu can retain power or if Israel is on the verge of a major political transition. The report examines how the recent war, shifting public opinion, strained perceptions of Netanyahu's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the rise of challenger Gadi Eisenkot are reshaping Israel's political battlefield.