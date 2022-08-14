The 'Big Bull' of Dalal street passes away | PM Modi condoles the death of Jhunjhunwala

Published: Aug 14, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian billionaire, Rakesh Jhujhunwala, has died at the age of 62. He was known as India's Warren Buffett and the Big Bull of the Indian markets. He passed away due to kidney ailments.
