Tejas fighter jet: The Made-in-India mascot | Defence ties & India-U.S. strategic partnership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
India hosts the G20 summit on September 9 & 10. Joe Biden is attending the New Delhi meet, and the white house expects to see meaningful progress on jet engines in upcoming bilateral talks between US President and the Indian prime minister. With a long list of accomplishments, defence ties have been the load-bearing pillar of the India-US Strategic partnership.

