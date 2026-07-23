/South Africa anti-immigration violence: 2 Ghana nationals ask ICC to probe violence against migrants

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 20:12 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 20:12 IST
South Africa's anti-immigration unrest has taken a serious international turn. Two Ghanaian nationals have petitioned the International Criminal Court, urging a preliminary investigation into attacks on African migrants that they believe could amount to crimes against humanity. This comes after months of violent protests, mass deportations, and tens of thousands of migrants fleeing the country amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment. With homes burned, shops looted, and lives lost, the crisis has drawn global attention.