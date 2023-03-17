Silicon Valley Bank & Signature Bank Rattle Global Markets: What You Need to Know

The collapse of silicon valley bank last week raised questions about what else might be lurking in the wider system. Within days, the market turmoil ensnared Swiss lender Credit Suisse, forcing it to borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank. Now, large U.S. Banks have injected $30 billion in deposits into first republic bank. The lender is caught up in a widening crisis, triggered by the collapse of 2 other mid-size U.S. Lenders over the past week. Analysts say investors are fretting about potential runs on global bank deposits, with contagion talk sweeping across trading floors. Yesterday, while Swiss giant Credit Suisse announced borrowing to shore up liquidity, the spotlight shifted back to the U.S. The shares of first republic, a regional lender, had tumbled 70% in the last nine trading sessions. Some of the biggest U.S. Banking names including, JPMorgan chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley are involved in the rescue.