Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now furious about being left out of the talks. He has canceled his scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia and is in the Turkish capital, where he criticized talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia as talks about the war in Ukraine without Ukrainian participation. Zelensky says there's a lack of desire from the US and several European countries to provide NATO membership, which he says coincides with Russia's desires. Watch in for more details!