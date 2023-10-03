Russia-Ukraine war: Russia planning to test nuclear missile?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
According to reports Russia may be getting ready to test an experimental cruise missile fuelled by nuclear energy with a range of up to 14,000 miles. The Burevestnik missile has a history of failure, having once caused an accident that killed numerous people.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos