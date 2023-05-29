Russia launches 'largest drone attack' on Kyiv | US debt ceiling deal is done

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: The American economy is at a tipping point. US debt has now reached a level equal to the annual output of it's economy. The government has till June fifth- a week, to reach a bipartisan deal that will ensure the nation does not default on it's debt payment. While the deal remains to be inked, leaders from either side of the aisle have now reassured the American people that an agreement has been reached 'in principle'.