Rishi Sunak raises concern over interference in UK democracy with China's Premier Li Qiang

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak raised his concern over interference in UK's democracy with China's Premier Li Qiang. The words were exchanged after the reported arrest of two alleged Chinese spies in UK.

