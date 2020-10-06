Quad Meeting in Tokyo: Can the alliance go beyond words? | Gravitas

Oct 06, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
Foreign Ministers of India, Japan, Australia, and the US met in Tokyo today. This Quad meeting was seen as an effort to cement the alliance. Can the Quad rise up to take on China? WION's Palki Sharma tells you why the Quad must not play safe now.