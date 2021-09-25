Quad meet underway; Indo-Pacific concern, climate action, covid vaccines on agenda | WION-USA Direct

Sep 25, 2021, 01:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The QUAD summit is underway, the four global leaders are setting the agenda. Free and open Indo-Pacific concern stood out, the word China was missing, climate action and vaccines dominated the discussion. Palki Sharma brings in more.
