US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House with a bear hug, calling him "a great friend." But despite the warm greeting, the US president made it clear that India would not be exempt from the sweeping "retaliatory tariffs" he had announced before the two leaders met. The two leaders greeted each other with a hug in the lobby of the West Wing, before proceeding to the Oval Office for their bilateral talks. Watch in for more details!