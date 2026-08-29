/PM Modi in Uzbekistan | PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Tashkent For Two-Day Visit

PM MODI IN UZBEKISTAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening India-Uzbekistan bilateral relations. PM Modi was welcomed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the two leaders set to hold discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual importance. The visit will focus on the entire spectrum of India-Uzbekistan relations, including their longstanding civilizational and people-to-people ties. Key areas of cooperation include trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. Tashkent has been decorated with Indian flags ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, reflecting the importance attached to the bilateral relationship. During his visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Yangi Uzbekistan Park and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Independence Monument, a traditional diplomatic gesture of respect. The Yangi Uzbekistan Park spans approximately 104 hectares and is described as one of the country's major recreational spaces.