Panama Canal traffic jam: Drought limits the number of vessels able to pass

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The Panama Canal a vital lifeline for global trade is currently grappling with its worst traffic jam ever. The canal has become a traffic jam of the seas in total 200 vessels are stuck on either side of the Waterway. Commercial ships are facing long queues and delays to travel through the Panama Canal as a lengthy drought in the Central American country has led to a cut in the number of vessels that can actually pass the crossings every day.

