No immigration shift for UK-India trade deal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
UK has firmly stated that it has no intentions of altering its immigration policies to secure a free trade deal with India. The spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made this stance clear, emphasising that there are no plans to modify immigration policies in the pursuit of a free trade agreement with India. This statement comes at a time when optimism is on the rise, with both nations in broad agreement on the contours of the trade dea

