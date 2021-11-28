LIVE TV
New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne rushes to hospital on bicycle, delivers baby
Nov 28, 2021, 06:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter rushed on her bicycle early on Sunday to the hospital. Despite bearing the labour pain she bravely made it travel safe and gave birth an hour later.
