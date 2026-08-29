/NEPAL FLOOD: India Sends Rescue Experts, 62 Tonnes Of Aid As Search For Missing Workers Continues

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal as the death and humanitarian toll from the devastating floods continues to mount. New Delhi has offered additional rescue support, including tunnel experts, medical teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel if requested by Kathmandu. The situation remains particularly critical at hydropower projects, where hundreds of workers were reportedly sheltering inside tunnels after floodwaters and debris destroyed access routes. Nearly 1,000 workers connected to various projects have reportedly been unaccounted for, including around 40 Indians and eight South Koreans. India has already delivered more than 62 tonnes of emergency relief material to flood-hit Nepal through three separate airlifts. An Indian rescue assistance team has also reached the affected areas as authorities continue search and rescue operations. Nepal has also sought assistance from India and China to construct 42 Bailey bridges to restore road connectivity in areas devastated by floods. India has agreed to support the bridge-building effort as Kathmandu works to reconnect isolated communities.