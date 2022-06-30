NATO's big challenges ahead: Finland & Sweden to join alliance; balancing act by military alliance

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 09:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid a raging war NATO leaders are gathered in Madrid. Back in 1997 as well NATO leaders had held a summit in Madrid. WION tells you what are the challenges the alliance is battling in the years of Madrid summit.
