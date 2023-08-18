Leaders of Japan, South Korea & the US are holding a trilateral summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
For the first time the leaders of Japan, South Korea and the United States are holding a trilateral summit. The leaders will meet at Camp David – the traditional presidential retreat. They’re expected to discuss increasing security ties and a plan by Japan to start releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant – as soon as the end of August. Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo.

