/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Chargesheet details plot to injure, then kill Ketan Agarwal

A 5,053-page chargesheet has been filed in a Pune court in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed from Lohagad Fort on June 18. His fiancée Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary and Ritesh Hange were arrested. Police say the chargesheet includes messages, photos, phone data, call records, witness statements and technical evidence. Investigators also allege Goyal had searched online about a similar fatal incident at Lohagad last year.