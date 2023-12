Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kenyan President William Ruto are exchanging MoUs. At the invitation of the President, Droupadi Murmu, the President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto is on a state visit to India from 4-6 December, 2023. He is accompanied by a high-level official delegation. It is President William Ruto’s first visit to India in his present capacity.