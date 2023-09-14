Joe Biden to meet Netanyahu in New York, meet comes after 9 months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
What can be seen as a potential snap to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden will meet the Israeli PM in New York instead of the White House later this month. The meeting comes after nine months and amid the US government's repeated disapproval of Netanyahu's many statements.

