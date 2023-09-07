Italy's FM: China trade deal failed to meet Italian expectation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has stated that the partnership with China is more important than the Belt and Road initiative. This comes as a blow to China as it is attempting to reignite its economy post-COVID-19. The Italian foreign Minister's statement comes after a visit earlier this week to Beijing.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos