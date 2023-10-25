Israel to flood Hamas' hostage tunnels, preparing to turn Gaza into rubble: US journalist

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
As a war between Israel and the Hamas militant group escalates, Israel's Defense Forces are now preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza. Israel is poised to launch an attack into the northern half of the Gaza Strip. It is an attack that is filled with uncertainty and whose potential humanitarian consequences are grim as Israel vows to destroy and eliminate Hamas completely.

