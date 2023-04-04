Israel: PM Benjamin Netanyahu puts defence minister's sacking on hold
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed the dismissal of his defence chief Yoav Gallant, announced over a week ago after the minister called for a halt to the government's flagship justice overhaul, a source close the matter said on Monday. Earlier, Netanyahu abruptly sacked his defence minister for opposing the country's proposed judicial reform, tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to the streets of Israeli towns.