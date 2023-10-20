Israel-Palestine war: Who bombed the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza? | World news | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
It's been two days since the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza where hundreds of lives have been lost but the truth still remains obscured in a relentless blame game. This is the moment when the blast took place at Al Ahli hospital.

