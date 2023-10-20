Israel-Palestine War: The Horrors From Gaza, And Israel's Kibbutz

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
We show you how lives of so many have been devastated on both sides of gaza border. While in the gaza strip, 2 million people displaced by the war await critical supplies of food, water and electricity. And search for their loved ones amid airstrikes by israel.there is an eery silence in the town of kibbutz in israel struck by hamas' terror.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos