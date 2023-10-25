Israel-Palestine war: Survivors find solace in Tel Aviv as volunteers help displaced Israelis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Approximately 15,000 Israelis have responded to the call to action that evolved over night from activists against the government's controversial plans for judicial reform to organizers of an extensive network to assist and rescue fellow citizens in need. Three thousand people were later evacuated from the Gaza border communities, 200 of whom were under fire, thanks to this infrastructure, which has been stationed at the Expo Tel Aviv International Convention Center since the day following the atrocities.

