Israel-Palestine War: Israel prepares for long haul; US wants slowdown in ground offensive

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War News: Israel's attacks on Hamas are increasing day by day. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah, saying, 'If Hezbollah jumps into war, it will be its biggest mistake'.

