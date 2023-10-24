Israel-Palestine war: Israel continues ground offensive as US urges it to slowdown

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
President Joe Biden declared that until all of the hostages taken by Hamas are freed, he will not support an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. When questioned about the possibility of a ceasefire in exchange for Hamas releasing some 200 prisoners, including Americans, said to be in the Gaza Strip, Biden told reporters, "We should have those hostages released and then we can talk."

