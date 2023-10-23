Israel-Palestine War: At Israel-Lebanon border, fears grow of a second front

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has deployed an army five kilometers away from the Gaza Strip, which is now preparing and training for the upcoming ground offensive against the Gaza Strip. Two China Media Group (CMG) reporters were permitted to visit Kibuttz Be'eri on Sunday, an area controlled by the Israeli army less than five kilometers from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army is conducting live-fire training exercises here to prepare for the upcoming ground offensive.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos