/Iran-US Tensions: Iran FM Araghchi and US Envoy Witkoff Meet in Oman for Nuclear Talks | WION

Top Iranian and US officials are meeting in Muscat as nuclear talks between Iran and the United States begin, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in attendance. The negotiations, scheduled for Friday, are part of renewed diplomatic efforts to address Tehran’s nuclear programme after months of heightened tensions, disagreements and delays over venue and format. Iran has insisted the talks focus on nuclear issues, while Washington seeks broader engagement. These discussions come as regional concerns remain high amid broader geopolitical pressures.